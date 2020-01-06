Lane closures begin Tuesday at Diverging Diamond in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lane closures at the new Diverging Diamond will begin on Tuesday in Daphne.

Crews will begin installing a new barrier wall and rail alongside the existing infrastructure on the north and south sides of the I-10 overpass, according to ALDOT.

Widening Highway 181 in the coming weeks will also cause delays as the work continues in the area.

Lane closures can be expected over the next few months from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

