Lamar goes on shopping spree with WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Aaron Fields and Daniel Smithson went on a shopping spree with Lamar Advertising to pick out some toys for the Pensacola vault. This one was a little different because it was all “for the boys.”

Lamar General Manager Matt Howard says, “This is the third year doing it now and this has almost become a tradition where we want to keep doing it. And having seen our own kids eyes light up when they get to see Christmas presents under the tree… it’s something we want to make sure others get that experience as well.”

If you want to participate this year, you have until Dec. 11 to drop off toys to the following sponsors.

Baldwin EMC

Greer’s

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Rich’s Car Wash

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

You can also deliver toys to WKRG Studios in Mobile on 555 Broadcast Drive. Drop-off hours range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only on Monday-Friday out of precaution for COVID-19.

