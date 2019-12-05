Ladd shooting victim files lawsuit against multiple agencies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the victims of the mass shooting at Ladd Peebles stadium has filed a lawsuit. Daryl Peoples is suing several agencies. The suit names Mobile County Public Schools, the stadium and the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the city of Mobile.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT HERE:

According to the lawsuit, the city was “negligent when it failed to provide adequate security and/or safety measures to protect spectators at the LeFlore/Williamson football game.”

The lawsuit goes on to “claim the stadium was negligent when it failed to provide adequate security and/or safety measures to protect spectators at the LeFlore/Williamson football game” and that “defendant AHSAA was negligent when it failed to demand security and/or safety measures to protect spectators at the LeFlore/Williamson football game, an AHSAA-sanctioned event” and that ” defendant MCPSS was negligent when it failed to demand security and/or safety measures to protect spectators at the LeFlore/Williamson football game, a MCPSS-sanctioned event. “

The school district filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed. You can read that here:

There’s a hearing set to discuss the motion to dismiss in January. The lawsuit isn’t set to be heard until August of 2020.

LATEST HEADLINES: