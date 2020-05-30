Ladd-Peebles Stadium coronavirus testing site moving to Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced in his nightly newsletter the COVID-19 testing site at Ladd-Peebles Stadium is moving to the Mobile Civic Center. The testing site is run by USA Health.

“We are making plans to move the COVID-19 testing site we established with USA Health at Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Mobile Civic Center. This move is necessary to shelter the health care workers and patients from Mobile’s thunderstorms and lightning. We will make that transition by June 8,” Mayor Stimpson wrote.

The testing site at Ladd is a drive-thru, so people being tested do not get out of their cars. News 5 has emailed the Mayor’s office about whether the Civic Center location is indoors. We are waiting for a response.

