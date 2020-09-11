La Nina weather condition forms in the Pacific Ocean

(AP) — Federal weather officials say a La Nina weather condition has formed in the Pacific. Thursday’s announcement could mean more Atlantic tropical storms in a year already with record setting activity. Forecasters are watching two Tropical Storms and four other systems that could develop. It also usually means a drier U.S. south from coast to coast, potentially worsening the drought in the Southwest. And it could be bad news for California’s fire season next year. La Nina is the natural cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific and it causes weather changes worldwide. It is the flip side of the better known El Nino.

