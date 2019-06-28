KY bikers ride to Battleship Memorial Park and back to KY Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A group of Night Stalkers are making the ride from Kentucky to the USS Alabama on Friday morning. The catch? They’re riding back home to Kentucky after spending just 30 minutes at Battleship Memorial Park.

Night Stalkers are an elite U.S Army special operations unit who are making the trip in honor of their fallen brothers who were on the Chinook that crashed helping with the rescue of Marcus Luttrell, the Lone Survivor.

The group departed Fort Campbell, KY around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

WKRG.com Mobile Journalist is at Battleship Memorial Park this morning and he’ll bring you their story later today.