Kris the cheetah, Remus the rescue dog debut their playful friendship

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WFLA/CNN) – A budding friendship was on display today at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Kris the cheetah cub is the lone survivor of a litter of three. So since Kris didn’t have any built-in playmates, the zoo found another lonely critter.

Remus is a rescue dog and also in need of someone to play with.

Remus keeps Kris company and is helping teach the cheetah social lessons through play and engagement.

This is actually the sixth time the zoo has paired a cheetah with a dog to be buddies.

Caretakers say the two will likely be friends for a couple of years before they grow apart.

But right now, they seem to enjoy chasing each other and playing ball.

