Kobe Bryant to receive posthumous Emmy

(CNN) – Late basketball great Kobe Bryant was known for so much more than his talent on the court.

For many, he was an inspiration. Now, the Television Academy wants to honor his life with an Emmy.

Kobe was a fixture on television screens for more than 20 years and he was the subject of tens of thousands of sports highlights, but Wednesday, the Academy said they were moved to honor him for so much more than that.

They pointed out his “legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration” and spoke of his contributions to a number of charities, his work to raise awareness of homelessness in LA, and his efforts as an ambassador for women’s basketball. He was also a mentor and youth advocate.

His life was cut short though and was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

The posthumous Los Angeles area Emmy Governors Award in Kobe’s honor will be presented on July 18.

