Koala named ‘Hope’ born at Florida zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid the tragic brushfires that have killed countless koalas in Australia, there is a glimmer of “Hope.”

Zoo Miami has announced the arrival of a baby koala named Hope, who was born at the zoo last year and came completely out of her mother’s pouch for the first time Wednesday.

“We are ecstatic to announce the successful birth of this endearing marsupial here at the zoo!! This is a huge achievement for Zoo Miami and hopefully, a bright spot in what has been such devastating news regarding these adored animals,” the zoo said. “We have named this baby, ‘Hope,’ in homage to all that are fighting to protect Australia from the catastrophic fires and as a symbol for what we are praying will be a positive future for koalas.”

The animal, which is native to eastern Australia has made headlines in recent weeks.

Ecologists believe nearly 8,000 koalas — about one-third of the population— were killed in the devastating brushfires that have been ravaging the continent.

The Zoo Miami Foundation has been collecting donations to support animal relief efforts.

