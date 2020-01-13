Kitten surgery, a success!

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –Heather, the badly injured rescue cat, did well during surgery and she’s resting comfortably according to the Azalea City Cat Coalition. The nonprofit group received $935 in donations for surgery to remove her right eyeball and close the socket.

“This is astounding!! We have enough for surgery and to have her spayed when she heals up from surgery, too’, said Susan Young, founder/director.

She also said Heather “now has a permanent wink. She remains super sweet in spite of all her trauma.”

Heather underwent surgery Monday afternoon at Parvin Animal Clinic in Spanish Fort after being rescued last week from the side of the road.

