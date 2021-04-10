Kites over Mobile festival provides some high-flying fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you were around Battleship Parkway Saturday, you may have seen dozens of kites take to the skies for the Kites over Mobile festival.

It provided some much needed high-flyng fun for the community after a stressful year. 

“Oh it’s just good that the parks and rec has let us come out. You know, just being outside and providing all this fun entertainment, really. Being all cooped up last year kind of was…wasn’t very fun for me and the kids. Now just being out here, out in the open is the best part about it,” attendee Chris Wolner said.

During the festival, a group of kite flyers called Chicago Kite demonstrated their large-scale kite tricks for all to see.

