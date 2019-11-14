KISS to make a stop in Biloxi for band’s final tour

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — KISS, rock-n-roll legends, announced the last legs of their final tour, Biloxi being one of the many locations.

The band plans to perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on March 15, 2020. The specific time has not been announced as of yet.

Tickets are available to the general public on November 22 at LiveNation.com.

The KISS Meet & Greet Experiences tickets will be made available November 19 and the KISS Army fan club presales will begin November 20. Either can be accessed on kissonline.com.

