King Arthur Flour expands recall over E. coli concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – King Arthur Flour is expanding its recall of some bags of flour due to possible E. coli contamination.

The recall now includes three additional lots of King Arthur’s five-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

“King Arthur Flour Inc. was notified by ADM Milling Co. that three additional product lot codes of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5-pound bags) were omitted from the original data they provided for the press release on Oct. 3, 2019,” The FDA said in a notice posted Friday. “As stated in the prior release, we have undertaken this voluntary recall because of the potential presence of E. coli 026.”

The affected products have the following use by dates and lot codes:

Best Used by Date 12/09/19: Lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C

Best Used by Date 01/08/20: Lot code A19A08A

No illnesses have been reported, but symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within one week, but some illnesses last longer and can be more severe, resulting in a type of kidney failure.

Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them away or return them for a refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the King Arthur Flour consumer hotline at 866-797-9178.

