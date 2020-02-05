Kimberly police officer shot on I-65, multiple suspects in custody

UPDATE: The Warrior Police Department has confirmed that multiple suspects are in custody near Hwy 78 in Dora.

An alert was issued for 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and 120 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

There is no word if Johnson is one of those people that is in custody.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) has confirmed to CBS 42 that a Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night.

AACOP says the officer has been transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday morning that the officer was critically injured during a pursuit on I-65.

Authorities are looking for any and all suspects at this time. A Blue Alert has been issued in the state as authorities are searching for a black 2003 BMW 325 ISA with Alabama tags “2495AS2.” Contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation if you have any information at (256) 435-3521.

CBS 42 has a crew headed to the scene. No other information has been released at this time.

