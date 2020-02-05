UPDATE: The Warrior Police Department has confirmed that multiple suspects are in custody near Hwy 78 in Dora.
An alert was issued for 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson.
He is described as being 6-foot-1 and 120 pounds.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
There is no word if Johnson is one of those people that is in custody.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) has confirmed to CBS 42 that a Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night.
AACOP says the officer has been transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday morning that the officer was critically injured during a pursuit on I-65.
Authorities are looking for any and all suspects at this time. A Blue Alert has been issued in the state as authorities are searching for a black 2003 BMW 325 ISA with Alabama tags “2495AS2.” Contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation if you have any information at (256) 435-3521.
CBS 42 has a crew headed to the scene. No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ballistic missile test set for early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg AFB
- Newly hired gas station worker stole $17,000 on his first shift, police say
- Kimberly police officer shot on I-65, multiple suspects in custody
- New initiative to determine lead levels in your child’s water
- U.S. Air Force Band to honor veterans and America in Biloxi