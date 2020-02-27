Kids shine as Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ goes big

NEW YORK (AP) – The cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird” ditched its somber Broadway digs Wednesday for the cavernous Madison Square Garden. They performed the play for 18,000 school kids in an electric one-time-only performance that one actor called “primal.”

The play’s usual Broadway home is the 1,435-seat Shubert Theatre, where it’s routinely sold out. But thousands of middle and high school students from all five boroughs got to see it for free. As the play progressed, the students clapped, booed, cheered and gasped. At other times, the Garden was silent as it felt like 18,000 young people held their breaths.

