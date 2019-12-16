Kidnapping victim leads Alabama deputies to slain woman

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in Alabama says deputies responded to a kidnapping call to find an injured woman bound by zip ties who led them to the body of a slain woman.

News outlets report the victim called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and told deputies she was being held against her will.

A chief deputy told news outlets that upon her rescue, the victim gave detectives information that led them to a wooded area where crews found a body.

The woman said her knowledge of the killing may have led to her kidnapping. The chief deputy says the office is searching for two identified suspects.

