MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/ CBS) Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest fast-food restaurant to serve meatless meat. The chicken giant will test Beyond Meat’s chicken substitute today in one of the chain’s Atlanta-area restaurants.

Customers hungry for a meatless option will have the choice of chicken nugget combo meals or boneless wings that use Beyond Meat’s plant-based poultry alternative.

The promotion will run Tuesday, August 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Smyrna, Georgia.