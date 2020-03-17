Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September amid COVID-19 concerns

Top Stories

by: WFLA Staff, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – The coronavirus outbreak is reportedly postponing what’s been dubbed “The most exciting two minutes in sports”.

Multiple media outlets in Louisville say the upcoming Kentucky Derby will be pushed back until the first weekend in September.

The famous horse race was originally scheduled for May 2 this year.

On Sunday, the CDC recommended scrapping all public events that involve more than 50-people for the next eight weeks.

But the derby can draw more than 150,000 fans to the Churchill downs racing track.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of what’s known as the triple crown of U.S. horse racing.

The only other time it was postponed was in 1945 because of World War II.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories