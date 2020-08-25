Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests broke out late Sunday night after a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday. Police again fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

The shooting that seriously wounded 29-year-old Jacob Blake turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers activated 125 members of the National Guard to assist local law enforcement Monday. Police fired the tear gas about 30 minutes after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect, but many protesters remained out hours later.

