Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Kenny Rogers poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Country music icon Kenny Rogers died Friday at the age of 81, his family announced.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a statement read.

Rogers’ chart-topping hits include “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through The Years.” Rogers was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and won six CMA and three Grammy awards.