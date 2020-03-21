Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

Country music icon Kenny Rogers died Friday at the age of 81, his family announced.
“Rogers passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a statement read.
Rogers’ chart-topping hits include “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through The Years.” Rogers was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and won six CMA and three Grammy awards.
