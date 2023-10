MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor KB Walker as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Walker is a senior at Davidson High School where she is captain of the soccer team and plays striker.

Walker also plays club soccer for the Mobile United Football Club and hopes to play in college.

She has a 3.46 GPA and made a 23 on the ACT.

Walker is a member of the National Honor Society.

Coach Harmon describes Walker as a leader with the sweetest personality.