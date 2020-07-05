Kanye West tweets he’s running for president in 2020

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Rapper Kanye West celebrated Fourth of July with a big announcement: He says he’s running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted Saturday night. “I am running for president of the United States.”

The tweet included the hashtag 2020VISION.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Within minutes, the rapper picked up his first endorsement. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, responded to West’s tweet saying “You have my full support!”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

A photo tweeted earlier in the week shows West and Musk together.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

West visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump in 2018 shortly after he appeared on Saturday Night Live wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Just weeks after his White House visit, the rapper tweeted that he would be taking a step back from politics and claimed he had been “used to spread messages” that he didn’t believe in.

