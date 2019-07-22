K9 officer dies after contraband search in Alabama prison

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama Department of Corrections K9 officer has died after a brief illness. Jake became sick after carrying out a contraband search at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County last Thursday. Jake’s partner Sgt. Quinton Jones said the dog became sick after finding a substance. An initial test identified the substance as synthetic marijuana but additional tests are underway.
Jake had partnered with Sgt. Jones since 2014. Jake will be buried with full honors later this week.
“Jake was one of our best narcotics detection K9s,” said I&I Director Arnaldo Mercado. I ask that we keep Sgt. Jones and the ADOC family in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”