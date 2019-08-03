Juvenile injured in shooting at Riverchase Galleria parking deck

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT) – A juvenile was struck by a bullet during a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria Saturday afternoon, Hoover Police tells CBS 42.

According to a source on the scene, the victim is believed to be 15.

Around 4 p.m., two groups of males got into a fight at the north parking deck, police say. During the fight, one person brought out a handgun and a shot was fired.

At that point, police say, everyone scattered. A juvenile who was struck by the bullet went to the Von Maur store to search for help. Paramedics were called and assisted the juvenile at the scene. He was later released.

At this time, no one is in custody.