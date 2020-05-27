Justice Department defends Alabama absentee ballot rule

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
absentee-ballot_268445

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Justice Department is defending Alabama’s requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot. The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit challenging election procedures.

The Justice Department said the witness signature requirement is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act. Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification and sign the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses.

The lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories