Jury finds woman who smashed Mobile police window guilty of federal anti-riot charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A federal jury has found a woman who smashed a Mobile police window in the wake of the George Floyd protests guilty of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before convicting 22-year-old Tia Pugh of the charge listed under the “Civil Disobedience Act” which was created during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

Pugh was hit with the federal charge after the May 31, 2020, protest in downtown Mobile over the death of George Floyd.

During the protest, Pugh smashed the window of a Mobile police cruiser, and protestors were attempting to get on the I-10 from the Water Street entrance ramp. They were unsuccessful.

The defense attorneys for Pugh testified during the trial they do not deny she smashed the window of the police vehicle but argued they don’t believe her actions equated to the federal charge.

Prosecutors argued that Pugh created multiple “dangerous situations” through her actions the day of the protest including interfering with state commerce.

Pugh declined to testify during the trial.

During the closing arguments, Pugh silently cried as federal prosecutors laid out their case. Pugh is also being charged on local level for inciting a riot and criminal mischief.

She’s due in court for a disposition hearing on those charges on July 8. Her sentencing is set for Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m.