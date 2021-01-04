Judson College in Alabama to remain open after meeting fundraising goal

by: The Associated Press

MARION, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s only all-women’s college will remain open after meeting a fundraising goal.

The Judson College Board of Trustees on Thursday approved moving forward with a residential spring semester for all returning students. The school announced the decision in a news release.

The college in Marion, Alabama had announced it needed a cash infusion to remain open. Schools officials said the college met the $500,000 cash goal and the combined giving and commitment total is at $1.3 million. Judson is planning a fall session. The private college was founded in 1838 and is the fifth-oldest women’s college in the United States.

