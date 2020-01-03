Judge sentences Molino man to life in prison for molesting young girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County judge Friday sentenced convicted sex abuser Dennis Lester Odom to life in prison.

Odom, who is from Molino, was found guilty Nov. 20 of fondling a young girl over the course of a year. The girl disclosed the sexual abuse in September, and Odom was arrested in October. After his arrest, another young girl came forward and disclosed she had been molested by Odom over several years.

He was convicted in November of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

Friday, Judge Gary Bergosh sentenced Odom to life in prison for one of the two counts and 15 years in prison for the other. Odom was also designated a sexual predator.

Odom is also facing a pending case of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a different victim. The case is currently set for status conference January 15, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose prosecuted the case.

