Judge denies youthful offender status to 19-year-old accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The family of a young Alabama girl who raised nearly $400,000 to cover the costs for her brain surgery, is thankful that her first procedure in Boston was a success.

Liza Scott, 7, had been trying to raise money to help her family pay for her brain surgery. In the process, she raised over $300,000 from people across the country who were touched by her story.