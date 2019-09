DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jubilee Festival kicks off Saturday morning in Daphne. The annual event is now in its 31st year.

The festival is held in the streets of Olde Towne Daphne. Main Street will be closing Friday afternoon and will reopen on Sunday after the festival wraps up.

More than 100 arts and crafts vendors will be on display throughout the festival. There will also be live music and local acts performing.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.