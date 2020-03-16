Juana’s Pagodas/Sailor’s Grill closes in response to coronavirus spread

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Juana’s Pagodas/Sailor’s Grill is closing “the entire business,” amid COVID-19 concerns.

The popular Navarre meet-up spot made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

“As one of the most popular gathering places in Navarre, and in the hopes citizens will heed the CDC advice of self-containing themselves and their families, we feel it prudent to be part of the solution to the COVID-19 virus by temporarily shutting down the entire Juana’s/Sailor’s complex,” the post reads in part.

All bars and restaurants at the complex are closed, and beach volleyball leagues and tournaments, along with beach rentals are suspended.

“We are hopeful that this unprecedented situation will be under control soon, and we look forward to opening our doors once again to our wonderful staff and loyal customers,” the post goes on to say. A reopen date has not been established yet.

