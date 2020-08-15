Josephine moves northeast of Leeward Islands, Kyle expected to become post-tropical soon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –

Tropical Storm Kyle (latest track below) is currently several hundred miles off the northeast coast. It has become less tropical in appearance and is expected to become a post-tropical system later tonight if it continues with this trend. Kyle is still moving over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream away from the United States, so it could hold on a little longer. The storm will continue to move ENE for the next couple of days over cooler waters and higher wind shear and will gradually weaken.

Tropical Storm Josephine (latest track below) is struggling to hold on as it enters an environment of high wind shear northeast of the Leeward Islands. Josephine is expected to weaken to a tropical depression in the next day or day and a half and a remnant low pressure system in the next 2 days. This is only if the storm holds together its circulation. If it does not, it will be downgraded to a tropical wave. The storm or its remnants are expected to move the WNW and then re-curve north further into the Atlantic.

Neither of these systems are a threat to the Gulf Coast.