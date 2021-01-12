Join community townhall at Blue Wahoos Stadium regarding bridge repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) -- After a tense week, an Osceola resident is sharing about how there’s still some good in the world.

Saturday afternoon, Dave Davis and his girlfriend were out of the house for a few hours, but when they got back, they found smoke and a warm door handle.

"Pushed it open, tons of smoke came out, it was completely thick, black, incredibly hot. It was insane," Dave said.