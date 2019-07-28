Jogger struck and killed in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was going for an early morning run was hit by a truck and killed.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, Eric William Finley, 42, of Mobile, was jogging on Ching Dairy Road when he was struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado C1500, driven by Heath Glen Mathis, a 25-year-old male from Mobile.

Finley was jogging in the middle of the northbound lane and was wearing dark clothing when was struck by the truck. Finley had his back to traffic when he was instantly killed from the collision.

ALEA State Troopers are continuing to investigate the events leading up to and the cause of this crash.