THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A big job fair is being held Thursday and Friday in Clarke County. The newly-built Thomasville Regional Medical Center is hiring for various positions.

Applicants are required to apply before they arrive to the job fair.

The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Thomasville Civic Center.

