Jimmy Buffett inducted into the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Jimmy Buffett, Mac McAnally and the late B.B. King are among the latest inductees to the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame. This year’s ceremony was held online instead of in-person because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffett is famous for hits including “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” He is a native of Pascagoula, Mississippi. In a recorded message, Buffett said Mississippi had an impact on the the songs he has written. The Mississippi Songwriters Alliance sponsors the Hall of Fame.