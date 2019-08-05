Jimmy Buffet’s “beach rig” to benefit Dauphin Island Sea Lab

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Jimmy Buffett’s old Jeep Wagoneer is in Texas today, but it could soon be benefiting an organization here on our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

Chip Miller, who owns Wagonmaster, tells News 5 Jimmy Buffett made the Jeep available to sell to benefit the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and his organization was asked to inspect the vehicle and facilitate the process.

Wagonmaster restores Grand Jeep Wagoneers.

“The Jeep, I later found out, has a Bio-Diesel set up. The body is pretty rough (rust creeping in) but it runs and drives,” says Chip Miller, owner of Wagonmaster.

We’ve reached out to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab for more information, but so far have not received any other details.