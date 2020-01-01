Jeudy, Jones lead Tide past Michigan in Citrus Bowl, 35-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s all come down to this! The SEC Championship is upon us and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

The LSU Tigers (12-0) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) in Atlanta to crown this year’s SEC Champion. WVLA’s Brian Holland and WRBL’s Rex Castillo join Kayla to discuss how both teams are preparing for the Top 4 matchup.