Jet lands in US with Americans from China outbreak zone

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, medical workers in protective gear help a patient near an ambulance in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province.As Beijing instates one of the largest quarantines in modern history, locking down over 50 million people in Hubei province, questions are swirling around the provincial government’s sluggish initial response. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An airplane evacuating as many as 240 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak departed Wednesday and has landed in the U.S.

It’s first stop was Anchorage, Alaska, where travelers were to be re-screened for the virus.

Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. The passengers are being isolated in the Anchorage airport’s international terminal, which lies mostly dormant in the winter months. Then the plane heads to southern California.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100.

