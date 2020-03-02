Jet from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ comes to Pensacola, will join the Blue Angels team

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Super Hornet used in the upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” will soon find a home on the Gulf Coast. The F/A-18 will join the Blue Angels for the 2021 season. The older model ship will be refurbished to handle the stress of the stunts performed in the shows. 18 Hornet jets have been transitioned to join the Blue Angels team.
