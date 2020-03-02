Jet from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ comes to Pensacola, will join the Blue Angels team

by: WKRG Staff

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Super Hornet used in the upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” will soon find a home on the Gulf Coast. The F/A-18 will join the Blue Angels for the 2021 season. The older model ship will be refurbished to handle the stress of the stunts performed in the shows. 18 Hornet jets have been transitioned to join the Blue Angels team.

Got some cool pics today of Maverick's Hornet. This particular bird will be transitioning into one of the Blue Angels very soon. The Blues are moving away from the Legacy ships and into Super Hornets for the 2021 season. The transition to being a Blue Angel bird is extensive, these older airframes will be re-kitted for use to handle the stresses of the shows and significantly improve reliability and efficiency as the squadron travels throughout the country. About a year ago the first two converted Super Hornets were delivered to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23) to incorporate them through the paces of the Blue Angel routine. Of the 18 Hornets being transitioned to be a Blue Angel, this one will have special significance. It's unknown where it will be utilized at the moment but I'm sure The Blues will make its film history known at future airshows. These pics were taken and shared with us today by @torresmick . Check out his story for some great video of it on the tarmac getting ready for a confidence flight after an engine change. Thanks for the heads up @torresmick, always appreciated . ▶️Swipe for Pics▶️ . . #topgun #topgun2 #topgunmaverick #maverick #tomcruise #needforspeed #film #behindthescenes #movie #aviation #navy #flying #80s #avgeek #pilot #retro #topgunmovie #hollywood #filmmaking #flynavy #jet #navy #hornet #f18 #superhornet #bestofthebest #blueangels #blueangelsairshow #blueangelsfans @usnavyblueangels

