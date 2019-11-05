Jefferson County Circuit Court issues gag order for suspect Patrick Stallworth in ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case

(WIAT) — The Circuit Court of Jefferson County has issued a gag order for suspect Patrick Stallworth Devone, charged with capital murder in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case. The order went into place Tuesday.

In the order it states,

“After consideration of the recent amount of pretrial publicity in the above-matter, the Court hereby finds it necessary to ensure a fair and impartial trial for both parties to enter a Gag Order which hereby prohibits any member of the District Attorney’s Office or Counsels for the Defendants from making further extrajudicial statements concerning any and all matters pertaining to the above-styled case.

Any violation of the above will immediately result in sanctions being imposed against the offending party.”

The document was signed by the circuit court judge.

LATEST HEADLINES: