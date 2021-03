JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man died Sunday afternoon from injuries he suffered from a controlled burn, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the man was burning on his property on Larue-Dantzler Road in the Larue community around 4 p.m. His identity isn’t being released.

No further information is available at this time. The sheriff’s department and the state fire marshal are investigating.