JBS Foods will have “vast majority” of plants operational Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — JBS Foods, the biggest meat supplier in the country, should be essentially fully operational again Wednesday following a cyber attack over the weekend.

The closest JBS facility to the Gulf Coast is in Enterprise, Ala. That facility was not listed among those that were forced to close. JBS products can be purchased at local Publix and Costco stores.

Below is the latest statement from JBS.