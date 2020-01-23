Jamie Foxx, Jordan Peele among honorees at AAFCA awards

Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jordan Peele, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy have been honored at the African American Film Critics Association.

Peele won for best director and his film “Us” took home the award for best picture at the 11th annual awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Foxx says being recognized as the best supporting actor for his role in “Just Mercy” was “special.”

Eddie Murphy wasn’t in attendance, but he won for best actor for his role in Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Oscar contender “Parasite,” a South Korean thriller, won two awards for best screenplay and foreign film, sharing the honor with “Atlantics,” a Senegalese love story.

