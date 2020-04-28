Jameis Winston signs 1-year deal with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — Former Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston signed a 1-year deal with the Saints, the team announced Tuesday.
The number one overall pick from 2015 was in search of a home after ex-Patriot Tom Brady landed with the Bucs in the offseason.
Winston, who played H.S. football in Hueytown, Alabama, is expected to compete with Taysom Hill for backup snaps behind starter Drew Brees.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Winston is the first NFL QB since the 1970 merger to change teams after leading the league in passing yards (5,109 yards last season).
