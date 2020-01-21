Jalen Hurts’ split helmet to be auctioned off for Special Spectators fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Special Spectators will be auctioning off an autographed Jalen Hurts split helmet, like the one he will wear during the Senior Bowl.

The silent auction will take place during Special Spectators’ Fundraiser this Thursday, January 23.

Two of the split helmets were made.

The fundraiser is at Moe’s Downtown BBQ, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased here.

During the fundraiser, there will be food, drinks, live music, appearances by Senior bowl VIPs, as well as stories by kids and families who have had the chance to attend a VIP all-access game day experience before. Half of the net proceeds will also be donated to USA Children & Women’s Hospital in Mobile.

Special Spectators creates VIP all-access game-day experiences for seriously ill children and their families at sporting events across the United States, mostly college football. They’ve been doing this since 2002, and the organization is entirely volunteer-run. During that time they have hosted over 10,000 patients, parents and siblings at nearly 450 games.

The organization works with children’s hospitals all over the country, as well as about 45 FBS athletic departments.

Special Spectators has partnered with USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital and the Reese’s Senior Bowl for the past six years to provide select patients and their families a behind the scenes VIP weekend during the Senior Bowl.

