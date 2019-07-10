Jalen Hurts named Big 12 “Newcomer of the Year”

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide is interviewed after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jalen Hurts’ impact on the Oklahoma Sooners is already being felt.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 named the former Alabama quarterback “Newcomer of the Year”.

Oklahoma was also picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason media poll.

Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer this off season. He lost the starting job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa last year.

Hurts saw limited playing time in 2018, but helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship game over Georgia after Tua went down with an injury.