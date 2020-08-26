Jags, Golden Eagles set for CBS Sports Network broadcast

DALLAS – The University of South Alabama football team will open the 2020 season with a nationally televised broadcast when it travels to Southern Mississippi, it was announced Thursday by the Conference USA office.

The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will kick off at 8 p.m. (CDT) on Thursday, Sept. 3, at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, with the contest airing on CBS Sports Network. It’s the first time South will be appearing on the network since visiting Navy Nov. 13, 2013.

Coverage of the game will also be available on WRKH 96.1 FM locally in addition to being carried across the country via the iHeartRadio app.

LATEST STORIES