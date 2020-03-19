Jackson police report phone lines back open after issues at headquarters

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Jackson Police Department says the phone lines are back iup and runnign Thursday afternoon.

JPD said they experienced phone line issues where some calls were going through while many were not.

