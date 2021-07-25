Jackson County in search for wanted murder suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted murder suspect.

Christopher Brown, 30, is wanted for the murder of Nicholas Pittman, 36 says JCSD. JCSD says Pittman went to Brown’s house to pick up his son who lived with his mother and Brown. The two men argued and Brown allegedly shot Pittman. Pittman was dead by the time officers arrived and Brown left on foot.

If anyone has any information on Brown’s location JCSD asks to call them at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.